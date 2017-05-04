College of Lake County celebrates Cinco de Mayo early

Breaking News Bar
 
  • Folkloric dancers from Abbott Middle School in Waukegan perform Thursday during the College of Lake County's 14th annual Cinco de Mayo event at its Lake Shore Campus in Waukegan.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Members of Mariachi Estrellas from Cooke Magnet School in Waukegan perform Thursday during the College of Lake County's Cinco de Mayo celebration at the lakeshore campus in Waukegan.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Mariachi Estrellas from Cooke Magnet School in Waukegan entertains a crowd of about 200 on Thursday during the College of Lake County's Cinco de Mayo celebration at its Lake Shore Campus in Waukegan.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • 13-year-old Arely Avalos, left, and 14-year-old Oscar Garcia of Abbott Middle School in Waukegan sing a duet called "Porque me Enmaore" on Thursday during the College of Lake County's annual Cinco de Mayo celebration.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • 13-year-old Jasmin Xinol of Waukegan and others from Abbott Middle School in Waukegan dance Thursday during the College of Lake County's 14th annual Cinco de Mayo event at the Lake Shore Campus in Waukegan.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
Steve Lundy
 
 

Music, food and traditional dance highlighted the College of Lake County's 14th annual Cinco de Mayo celebration Thursday at the school's Lake Shore Campus in Waukegan.

Folkloric dancers from Abbott Middle School in Waukegan twirled in brightly colored dresses to music spun by DJ David Olivares. Mariachi Estrellas from Cooke Magnet School in Waukegan entertained the crowd with traditional Mexican mariachi music.

The event drew about 200 people to the campus courtyard on Genesee Street.

"It's important because we want to show diversity and expose culture," said JoHaan Cotton Wilson, coordinator of special projects for the Lakeshore Campus.

Celebration attendees also feasted on Mexican fare provided by Fresh Ideas catering.

Cinco de Mayo is often mistaken as Mexican Independence Day, but it celebrates the Mexican victory over a much larger French army that took place in Puebla on May 5, 1862. The victory serves as a source of pride for Mexicans.

