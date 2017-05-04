Aurora man killed in one-car crash

A 29-year-old Aurora man is dead following a late night one-car crash on Aurora's west side.

Anthony Moore, 29, of the 1900 block of Fescue Drive, was found about 11:05 p.m. Wednesday inside a 2017 Nissan Murano SUV on Kenilworth Place, just west of Kingsway Drive.

Police said Moore was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was driving west on Kenilworth at a high rate of speed when his car hit a tree about 60 feet off the roadway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries that appeared to be from the crash.

Police also found a 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine inside the vehicle.

Police do not know why Moore was in the area or why he crashed.

There were no witnesses, but a resident from the 2000 block of Kenilworth told officers he heard the crash and, in an attempt to assist anyone inside the vehicle, broke windows on the vehicle. He found Moore just before first-responders arrived.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the department's traffic investigators at (630) 256-5330.