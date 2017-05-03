Breaking News Bar
 
Education
updated: 5/3/2017 1:12 PM

U-46 walk to raise awareness about deaf program

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 

Registration is open for the second annual Elgin Area School District U-46 Deaf and Hard of Hearing Awareness 5K Run/Walk May 13.

Hosted by the district's Deaf and Hard of Hearing program, the race begins at 9 a.m. at the Bartlett Nature Center, 2050 W. Stearns Road, Bartlett.

Its purpose is raising awareness about the program, which serves more than 100 students with hearing loss, fostering social interaction, creating parent and student connections, and raising funds to support the program and its students.

The cost is $10 for people 7 to 17 years, and $25 for older entrants. Participants can pick up swag bags starting at 7 a.m. An awards ceremony is at 10:30 a.m. For more information, visit u-46.org.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account