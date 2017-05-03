U-46 walk to raise awareness about deaf program

Registration is open for the second annual Elgin Area School District U-46 Deaf and Hard of Hearing Awareness 5K Run/Walk May 13.

Hosted by the district's Deaf and Hard of Hearing program, the race begins at 9 a.m. at the Bartlett Nature Center, 2050 W. Stearns Road, Bartlett.

Its purpose is raising awareness about the program, which serves more than 100 students with hearing loss, fostering social interaction, creating parent and student connections, and raising funds to support the program and its students.

The cost is $10 for people 7 to 17 years, and $25 for older entrants. Participants can pick up swag bags starting at 7 a.m. An awards ceremony is at 10:30 a.m. For more information, visit u-46.org.