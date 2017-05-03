The Latest: Drawings of Obama Presidential Center unveiled

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2012, file photo, President Barack Obama waves as he walks on stage with first lady Michelle Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha at his election night party in Chicago. Former President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will visit Chicago for a community meeting to discuss their planned library and museum. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- The Latest on former President Barack Obama's Chicago visit (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

The public is getting a first look at plans for the Obama Presidential Center at an event on Chicago's South Side where the former president is expected to speak.

Drawings and a miniature model of the planned center, forum and library in a Lake Michigan park are on display Wednesday in Chicago. The renderings showcase three buildings, including a tower-like museum and tree-lined walk ways. The Obama Foundation says the total center could span up to 225,000 square feet and green space will be preserved.

Former President Barack Obama and one of the architects are expected to participate in a panel discussion to "update the community" on progress. Former first lady Michelle Obama is expected to attend.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel, a former White House chief of staff in the Obama administration, is also scheduled to appear.

The project is expected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

7 a.m.

