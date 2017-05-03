Teen gets probation for stealing Mundelein police Taser

hello

A Waukegan teen pleaded guilty Wednesday to allegations he stole a stun gun from the Mundelein police station last year during a meeting of the department's youth Explorer program.

Justice J. Morgan, 19, of the 100 block of Harding Avenue, was sentenced to 30 months probation as part of a plea deal in which he admitted guilt to a felony theft charge. Lake County prosecutors dismissed a misdemeanor unlawful possession of a firearm charge as part of the agreement.

Morgan also was sentenced to 18 months of periodic imprisonment, but can avoid serving the jail time and have the theft charge reduced to a misdemeanor if he completes his probation as required, Assistant Lake County State's Attorney Stella Day said.

While on probation, Morgan must perform 300 hours of public service, undergo mental health and substance abuse screenings, and write an apology letter to the Mundelein Police Department.

Morgan had faced up to 7 years in prison if found guilty at trial of the charges, which alleged he swiped the Taser on March 10, 2016, while applying to join the Mundelein Police Explorer program.

Authorities said he was at a meeting about the youth program when he removed the $900 stun gun from an unlocked file cabinet.

The theft went undetected for about three weeks, but was discovered after Morgan was arrested during a traffic stop in Waukegan, authorities said.

Waukegan police found the weapon inside the car, and called Mundelein police after learning where it came from, authorities said.

Morgan's car was equipped with police-style green-and-blue lights, authorities said, and items connected to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department were found in his house.

The stun gun was never fired, but had been turned on and off several times, authorities said.