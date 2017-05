Stevenson High student council earns national honor

Stevenson High School's student council has earned a National Gold Council of Excellence Award from the National Association of Student Councils, school officials announced.

The prize is for the group's record of leadership, service and activities.

"(It) reflects the highest dedication on the part of the school to providing a strong, well-rounded student council program," said Ann Postlewaite, the student programs director for the National Association of Secondary School Principals.