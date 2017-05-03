Breaking News Bar
 
Rosemont, Schaumburg ranked as top vacation destinations

  • Rosemont's bevy of restaurants and entertainment options, many of which are at MB Financial Park, earned the village a spot on Expedia's top 50 vacation destinations in North America.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, July 2015

  • Schaumburg was noted for its Trickster Art Gallery in an Expedia listing of the top 50 vacation destinations in North America.

    Courtesy of Susan Miura, April 2016

 
Daily Herald report

Rosemont and Schaumburg have been named to a list of top rated vacation destinations in North America.

Travel website Expedia ranked the two Northwest suburbs in its top 50 list by analyzing 2016 user reviews of attractions in the categories of friendliness, cleanliness, comfort and overall quality.

Rosemont, ranked 21st, was noted for its hotels, restaurants and entertainment options, making it a "prime spot from which to explore the region," authors wrote.

Schaumburg, at 24th, got mentions for its farmers market, Prairie Center for the Arts, Trickster Art Gallery, and miles of biking trails.

