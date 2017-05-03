Elmhurst police nab suspect in gas station robbery

hello

Elmhurst police say they have a suspect in custody in connection with the Wednesday morning robbery of a Shell station at 103 W. Third St.

No charges have been filed, police said, and the investigation is continuing.

Police said a man entered the station around 3:15 a.m., demanded money from the cashier and then fled on foot. He was described as white, in his 30s and wearing a White Sox jacket.

The suspect was apprehended a short time later on the 900 block of Hillcrest and taken to police headquarters. Police said they recovered proceeds from the robbery.

The suspect's identity will not be released until formal charges have been filed, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (630) 530-3050.