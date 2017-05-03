Dawn Patrol: University of Iowa classmates attend service for Hersey grad

COURTESY OF THE PRESS-CITIZEN/David ScrivnerUniversity of Iowa community members gather at the Newman Catholic Student Center on Tuesday for a prayer service for Kamil Jackowski, a freshman from Arlington Heights who died at his fraternity's formal.

A 19-year-old college student from Arlington Heights was remembered by classmates in Iowa Tuesday night during a campus memorial and prayer service. Full story

Glendale Heights police seek information on home invasion, stun-gun attack

Four teenage girls on Tuesday broke into a Glendale Heights apartment and attacked a young resident and his friends with a stun gun, police say. Full story

Drivers injured in Aurora crash expected to survive

Both drivers hospitalized after a six-vehicle crash Monday at Butterfield Road and DuPage Parkway in Aurora have been upgraded to stable condition and are expected to survive, authorities said Tuesday. Full story

Palatine man sentenced on gun, drug charges

An admitted gang member accused of weapon and drug crimes after a report of shots fired in Palatine pleaded guilty to the charges. Full story

- Chacour Koop | Staff Photographer Joe's Fresh Market, 959 E. Oakton in Des Plaines, has closed once again after owner Nat Caputo reopened the store in February. This photo was taken in January while work to reopen the store was underway.

Joe's Fresh Market in Des Plaines has closed months after the grocer reopened in Des Plaines. Nat Caputo, owner of the grocery store formerly named Joe Caputo & Sons at 959 E. Oakton St., confirmed Tuesday he's permanently out of business. Full story

Naperville police report 20 car burglaries

A Florida-based gang that has been stealing purses from cars in Naperville since 2010 appears to be back, police said Tuesday. Full story

The Cubs' Kyle Schwarber watches his three-run home run off Phillies starter Jeremy Hellickson on Tuesday at Wrigley Field. - Associated Press

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon deals with the question every day: Why bat Kyle Schwarber leadoff? Schwarber has been slumping, but he hit a big 3-run homer Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field. Read beat writer Bruce Miles' take on the 8-3 win here.

Cubs react to racism at Fenway

The Chicago Cubs just returned from Boston, where the atmosphere for three exciting games was fun, festive and friendly at Fenway Park. Things took an ugly turn Monday, when Baltimore Orioles player Adam Jones said he heard racist taunts at Fenway. Jones also had a bag of peanuts thrown at him. Full story.

Sox starter Jose Quintana walked two, struck out seven and allowed only one runner to reach second base in Tuesday's win in Kansas City. - Associated Press

Starter Jose Quintana received some welcome early run support against the Royals Tuesday night. Quintana gave up four singles over eight innings, and the Chicago White Sox won 6-0 in Kansas City. Full story.