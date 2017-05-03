Breaking News Bar
 
Aurora man faces gun charges after resident tip

  • Dennis J. Patterson

    Dennis J. Patterson

 
Daily Herald report

Complaints from residents led Aurora police to arrest a man in possession of a stolen gun last week, according to a news release posted Wednesday on Facebook.

Residents reported possible narcotics sales occurring in the area of Edinburgh Park, Cumberland Lane and Edinburgh Court on the city's south side, police said.

Officers watched man for two days at the park and stopped him as he walked across the street in an area without a crosswalk about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, police said.

While officers were arresting Dennis J. Patterson, 18, of the 1600 block of Kautz Road, they reported finding a handgun in his backpack, police said. Investigators later determined the gun had been reported stolen.

Patterson has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing the police. He was also issued a citation for crossing the street in an area other than a crosswalk.

He was held in DuPage County Correctional Center in Wheaton on $15,000 bond.

