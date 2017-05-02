Vigil planned for Arlington Heights college student

hello

Students at the University of Iowa will gather tonight to memorialize a 19-year-old classmate from Arlington Heights who died at a fraternity event over the weekend.

Kamil Jackowski, a freshman at the university, was found dead Sunday morning in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, where he was attending a Sigma Chi fraternity formal.

Tonight's prayer service at Iowa's Newman Catholic Student Center is "a time for friends to grieve, heal, share stories and remembrances, and celebrate the life of Kamil, together," according to the center's website.

A university counseling representative also will be available to talk with students.

Meanwhile, an autopsy was performed Monday, though authorities did not yet release results or an official cause of death. Toxicology tests are expected to take several weeks.

While authorities have not speculated whether alcohol played a role in the death, it is being investigated as a possibility.

"Anytime there is a young death -- that's always looked at," Camden County Sheriff's Lt. Arlyne Page said Tuesday.

On Monday, fraternity and sorority leaders at the University of Iowa announced a ban of alcohol from all official events until they can work with the university to make those events safer. They also banned out-of-town formals.

Jackowski, a 2016 graduate of Hersey High School majoring in pre-business at Iowa. He was found unresponsive shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday in a room at Camden on the Lake Resort in Lake of the Ozarks.

Page said detectives are interviewing other students that were there. No foul played is suspected, she added.

Jackowski, who played football at Hersey, was a member of the Daily Herald's 2015 All-Area team for his work on both offense and defense.

An online petition was launched Monday calling on the school to retire his jersey No. 1, but Northwest Suburban High School District 214 spokeswoman Jen Delgado said Tuesday there has been no discussion among school or district officials about that.

A GoFundMe page established to raise money to pay for Jackowski's funeral had garnered more than $48,000 by Tuesday afternoon.

Funeral arrangements are pending.