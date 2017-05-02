Lindenhurst begins search for new village administrator

hello

Matt Formica, Lindenhurst village administrator who will be taking the village manager job in Glenview in 2017

Lindenhurst has hired a search firm to find a replacement for Village Administrator Matt Formica, who's accepted a job in Glenview.

The village board last week selected GovHR USA to conduct the executive recruitment at a cost of $13,000, plus $6,000 in reimbursable expenses. The search is expected to take about 12 weeks. Formica's last day is June 2.

Formica grew up in Grayslake and began his career as a management intern there in 2000. He was named assistant village manager in 2004 and stayed until 2008, when he accepted the top management spot in Lindenhurst.

In Lindenhurst, Formica handled day-to-day operations, as well as long-term financial planning and capital budgeting. He worked to streamline municipal operations, which resulted in cost savings.

"I think we've been able to do some things to make it a little bit better than when we started," he said of his time in Lindenhurst.

Bringing Lake Michigan water to town, which is ongoing, and attracting the village's first auto dealer to the Route 45 corridor are two big projects in the village of 14,500, he said.

In early April, Formica was chosen from 45 candidates to replace Todd Hileman as Glenview's top administrator -- only the fourth village manager since the village was incorporated in 1899. Glenview has about 47,000 residents.

His base salary will be $215,000 with a $25,000 bonus for the first year. He will also receive a $7,200 annual car allowance and other benefits.

Formica's "leadership in fiscal responsibility and organizational efficiencies" was determined to be most consistent with village policy, Glenview officials said.

"Matt is an innovative manager who has the ability to challenge the status quo," Glenview Village President Jim Patterson said at the time.

Pending issues and projects Formica will oversee in Glenview include the proposed Amtrak Hiawatha expansion between Chicago and Milwaukee, which includes plans for adding a holding track for freight trains through west Glenview, and continued revitalization of the downtown district, according to Lynne Stiefel, communications manager.

@dhmickzawislak