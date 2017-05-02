Breaking News Bar
 
Judge demands answers from DCFS over dead Joliet 1-year-old

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

JOLIET, Ill. -- An Illinois judge is demanding to know what did state child care workers do to help the family of a 1-year-old girl who was found dead in their home.

Will County Circuit Judge Paula Gomora made the request Tuesday during a hearing to determine where to place the deceased girl's three older brothers.

The body of Semaj Crosby was found last week in a home authorities say she and her mother shared with squatters. Authorities say the house was infested with bedbugs and roaches.

During the hearing, Gomora said Department of Children and Family Services caseworkers missed obvious signs of trouble in previous visits to the home.

DCFS contracted with the private child welfare agency Children's Home and Aid to provide services to the family. Both DCFS and Children's Home and Aid declined to comment Tuesday.

