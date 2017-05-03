Join inaugural Loyalty Day picnic Sunday

The inaugural Loyalty Day Community Picnic will start off with a fishing derby on Sunday, May 7, in Batavia. Daily Herald File Photo

The Overseas Batavia Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1197 and its auxiliary are hosting the inaugural Loyalty Day Community Picnic from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the post, 645 S. River St.

It will kick off with a catch-and-release family fishing derby at 10 a.m., with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Winners will be announced at 12:30 p.m., and prizes will be awarded.

A pig roast will begin at noon, cooked by VFW member Brian Whipple's Team FIB BBQ Caterers. It will include roasted pig and all the fixings.

The Batavia Community Band will perform for one hour, followed by three hours of music from country/rock band Whiskey Romance.

The Batavia Fire Department will be on the grounds with fire truck and exhibits. The fire department will challenge other groups to a Tug-of-War, time to be announced at the event. The tug-of-war pit will be available for other teams and/or organizations to use.

There will be plenty of family fun, including bouncy houses, sack races, bean bag game, and more. A flag folding and disposal ceremony will be presented by the Scouts. For details, call (630) 879-9630.