Guns Matter founder isn't done with fight for a gun range

Rhonda Ezell was really sick. Suffering from kidney failure, lung disease and other ailments, she didn't like to venture very far from her South Side home.

But to obtain a new Chicago firearms permit to keep a gun in her home in 2010, she had to go through hours of training -- and Chicago didn't have any public shooting ranges within the city limits.

So Ezell, a longtime gun-rights supporter, drove to a Northwest suburban range more than 50 miles away in Dundee to practice on targets.

On July 12, 2010, the city of Chicago's new handgun ordinance took effect, and Ezell went to police headquarters at 35th and Michigan to apply for a permit. She wore a jacket with Illinois State Rifle Association patches. Other ISRA members were there, too, including Richard Pearson, executive director of the association.

According to Ezell, that's when the group persuaded her to become the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit against Chicago that successfully overturned a ban on gun ranges within the city limits.

