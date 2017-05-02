Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
posted: 5/2/2017 2:23 PM

Guns Matter founder isn't done with fight for a gun range

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 

Rhonda Ezell was really sick. Suffering from kidney failure, lung disease and other ailments, she didn't like to venture very far from her South Side home.

But to obtain a new Chicago firearms permit to keep a gun in her home in 2010, she had to go through hours of training -- and Chicago didn't have any public shooting ranges within the city limits.

So Ezell, a longtime gun-rights supporter, drove to a Northwest suburban range more than 50 miles away in Dundee to practice on targets.

On July 12, 2010, the city of Chicago's new handgun ordinance took effect, and Ezell went to police headquarters at 35th and Michigan to apply for a permit. She wore a jacket with Illinois State Rifle Association patches. Other ISRA members were there, too, including Richard Pearson, executive director of the association.

According to Ezell, that's when the group persuaded her to become the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit against Chicago that successfully overturned a ban on gun ranges within the city limits.

For the full story, click here.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account