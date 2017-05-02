Flooding closes numerous DuPage forest preserve trails

Numerous DuPage County forest preserve trails and areas are closed this week in the wake of heavy rains and flooding -- and many others have standing water that may make them impassable, officials said.

The trails will reopen once the water recedes, but as of Tuesday, here are some that were closed:

• Blackwell: Arrow Road, the Silver Lake boat launch and the canoe launch.

• Cricket Creek: North Avenue underpass.

• Fullersburg Woods: Graue Mill (York Road) underpass and multipurpose trail.

• Greene Valley: Section over the East Branch of the DuPage River.

• Hidden Lake: Trail leading to Eagle Lake.

• McDowell Grove: Vehicle bridge.

• McDowell Grove and Warrenville Grove: Trail underpasses at Warrenville Road, I-88, Diehl Road and Ogden Avenue.

• Pioneer Park: Public areas flooded.

• Salt Creek Park Forest Preserve's connector trail from the parking lot to Addison Road.

• Salt Creek Marsh: Salt Creek Greenway trail.

• Springbrook Prairie: Naperville/Plainfield Road underpass.

• Timber Ridge: Regional trail Route 64 underpass.

• Warrenville Grove: Main bridge closed and portions of trail system flooded.

• Waterfall Glen: Sawmill Creek at the pedestrian bridge.

• West Branch: Peninsula closed on west side of Deep Quarry Lake.

• West Branch Riverway: Trail underpass at 75th Street.

• Winfield Mounds: Geneva spur bridge and portions of trail system flooded.