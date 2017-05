Feder: The end of 'Chicago's Very Own' for WGN TV, radio?

Don't look now, but "Chicago's Very Own" may not belong to Chicago much longer.

Regardless of who buys Tribune Media -- and right now the leading contenders appear to be Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox and Sinclair Broadcast Group -- it is all but certain to mean the end of local ownership for WGN-Channel 9 and WGN AM 720, two venerable hometown icons. For complete column, see robertfeder.com.