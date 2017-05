Two critical after 6-vehicle crash in Aurora

Four people were injured -- including two critically -- in a six-vehicle crash at 6:43 a.m. Monday at Butterfield Road and DuPage Parkway in Aurora.

Police said one person has been airlifted from the scene.

At least three vehicles wound up in a pond, police said.

Butterfield is closed between Eola Road and Farnsworth Avenue and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.