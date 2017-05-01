Three face reckless homicide, robbery charges in Round Lake Beach

An 18-year-old Fox Lake woman and two juveniles face reckless homicide and robbery charges after police say a man was dragged by their car in a Round Lake Beach parking lot during an attempted robbery and later died.

Police were called to the lot at 750 E. Rollins Road at about 8 p.m. Monday, April 24, for a person struck by a vehicle in the parking lot, police said. Trinidad Bueno-Sanchez, 43, of North Chicago, was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

Police discovered Bueno-Sanchez was the victim of a robbery after he placed an ad through an app called Offer Up to purchase his cellphone and agreed to meet the buyer in the parking lot. He was approached by a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old that was occupied by four other female juveniles, as well as Courtney Sherman, 18, of Fox Lake.

Bueno-Sanchez handed the cellphone to someone in the vehicle, and an individual within the vehicle handed him an envelope with only a fraction of the agreed-upon money. As his body leaned within the vehicle while discussing the discrepancy in price, the driver accelerated, dragging Bueno-Sanchez, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground, police said. The vehicle fled the scene.

The Lake County coroner ruled his death a homicide caused by head trauma.

Sherman and two of the juveniles have been taken into custody and charged with reckless homicide and robbery. Sherman was arrested on a warrant and issued a $500,000 bond. The juveniles will be taken to Depke Juvenile Complex Center in Vernon Hills.