Rain causes river levels to rise, close roads in suburbs

Rivers and lakes in northern Illinois are continuing to rise due to the heavy rainfall recorded over the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for residents on the Des Plaines River after river levels crossed the 15-foot flood stage early Monday morning.

Officials estimate the Des Plaines River will top out at 15.8 feet in Des Plaines later today, about an eighth of an inch over flood stage. The National Weather Service Advanced Hydraulic Prediction website has determined that river water will reach some backyards on Big Bend Drive when the river crests Wednesday.

The Fox River isn't looking much better. National Weather Center officials claim the Fox River will crest Wednesday in New Munster, Wis., at 12 feet, about 1 foot over flood stage. That water will make its way down to the Chain O' Lakes Thursday, causing the lakes and rivers to rise with it.

The DuPage River is also overflowing. The website claims the east branch of the DuPage River in Bolingbrook has topped out at 21.5 feet, about a half-foot over moderate flood stage.

Because of the height of the DuPage River, Royce Road is closed between Route 53 and Greene Drive because of flooding.

Floodwaters forced Munger Road to close in Bartlett between Forest Preserve Drive and Sterns Road, but that area has since reopened. Route 53 remains closed between Butterfield Road and Park Boulevard from Downers Grove to Glen Ellyn.

Weather forecasters say scattered showers will remain through Monday. The high will be 57 degrees this afternoon, before dipping to 43 degrees overnight.