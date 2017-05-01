Breaking News Bar
 
Police: Woman airlifted from 6-vehicle crash in Aurora

Justin Kmitch
 
 

Aurora police continue to investigate a six-vehicle crash that injured four people -- two critically -- at 6:43 a.m. Monday at Butterfield Road and DuPage Parkway.

Police said a 37-year-old Romeoville woman was airlifted from the scene.

Butterfield was closed for several hours between Eola Road and Farnsworth Avenue but reopened Monday afternoon.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates a 22-year-old North Aurora man was driving east on Butterfield in a 2014 Chevy Malibu and was trying to pass several vehicles.

A 60-year-old Naperville man was driving west in a 2015 Chevy Malibu, police said, and swerved to avoid a head-on crash. The two cars sideswiped each other and the North Aurora man's car then struck another westbound car, this one a 2014 Nissan Sentra driven by the Romeoville woman, head on.

The drivers of three other vehicles could not stop in time and ended up striking the two disabled vehicles.

The North Aurora man was being treated at an Aurora hospital. Two other drivers were treated and released at an Aurora hospital.

At least three of the vehicles wound up in a pond, police said.

