Naperville's BrightSide Theatre announces 2017-2018 season

hello

Naperville's BrightSide Theatre announced its seventh season featuring works adapted to the stage from hit films.

"The 39 Steps," a comedic whodunit inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's 1935 thriller about an everyman caught up in international espionage, runs from March 8 to March 25. Four actors play dozens of roles in this fast-paced farce populated by mysterious women and deadly assassins.

It's followed by "Hairspray," the musical based on John Waters' 1988 cult classic about a pleasantly plump teen with a social conscience who becomes a regular on a local TV dance show, threatening its reigning teen queen. The show runs from June 8 to June 24 in 2018.

BrightSide's first production of the 2017-2018 season, scheduled to run Nov. 3 through 19, has not yet been announced.

Performances take place at the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall, North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth Ave., Naperville.

Season subscriptions, beginning at $20 per ticket, are available now. Single tickets go on sale Aug. 15. Call the box office at (630) 447-8497 or brightsidetheatre.com.