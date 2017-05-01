Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 5/1/2017 10:30 AM

Lake County man charged in fatal hit and run

  • Tony Salcedo, 25, of North Chicago

Daily Herald report

A 25-year-old Lake County man is facing numerous criminal charges stemming from allegations he struck two pedestrians with his vehicle early Saturday, killing one, and then fled the scene.

Tony Salcedo, of the 1200 block of Wadsworth Avenue in North Chicago, is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, reckless driving, obstructing a police officer, and several traffic offenses in connection with the crash on the 0-100 block of North Genesee Street, Waukegan police said Monday.

According to police, officers responding to reports of the crash at 4:30 a.m. Saturday found two men that had been hit by a vehicle. Both were taken to a hospital where one, identified as Jose J. Diaz, 28, of Waukegan, was pronounced dead. The second victim, a 27-year-old Waukegan man, was admitted with moderate injuries, police said.

Waukegan police arrested Salcedo on Saturday night after an investigation by the department's Traffic Division and Criminal Investigations Division, authorities said.

Salcedo appeared in court Sunday, where a judge set his bail at $100,000. He posted 10 percent to go free, pending a scheduled return to court Wednesday.

