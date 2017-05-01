Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 5/1/2017 5:53 PM

Hanover Park man charged with domestic battery

The escalation of an early morning argument between a Hanover Park man, a woman, and the woman's mother culminated in aggravated domestic battery charges against the man. Pedro Mendoza-Lara, 38, was ordered held on $200,000 bail Monday after authorities say he struck and choked the younger woman early Saturday.

Upon arriving home about 2:29 a.m. Saturday with the younger woman, Mendoza-Lara got into an argument with the woman's mother, who at some point left the room. After the younger woman tried to calm him down, Mendoza-Lara got into an argument with her, said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney David Mennie.

According to Mennie, Mendoza-Lara struck the woman in the face, pushed her to the floor and began choking her. The mother returned to the room and called police.

Mendoza-Lara fled, said Mennie, but turned himself in to police the next day. Mendoza-Lara, who has no criminal record, told police he had been drinking, according to prosecutors.

If convicted, Mendoza-Lara faces up to seven years in prison. Probation is also an option. He returns to court May 19.

