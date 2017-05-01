Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/1/2017 10:33 AM

Funeral for Audrey Nixon set for Saturday

  A funeral will be held Saturday for veteran Lake County Board member Audrey Nixon, a North Chicago Democrat who died last week.

A funeral will be held Saturday for veteran Lake County Board member Audrey Nixon, a North Chicago Democrat who died last week.

The service is set for 11 a.m. at First Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, 1529 Elizabeth Ave., North Chicago. It will be preceded by a 10 a.m. visitation.

Interment will be at Mount Olivet Memorial Park, 1436 Kenosha Road, Zion.

An honor guard and a flag presentation to Nixon's family are planned, as is a police escort from the church to the cemetery.

Afterward, mourners may gather for a meal at Greenbelt Cultural Center, 1215 Green Bay Road, North Chicago.

Nixon, 81, was found dead Thursday at her home. She had been ill.

She represented the 14th District on the county board and the Lake County Forest Preserve District board since 1982. She was the longest-serving member of both panels.

Lake County flags at all county government facilities have been lowered to half-staff in Nixon's honor. Additionally, memorial bunting has been hung at her seat in the county board room in Waukegan.

