Dawn Patrol: Despite Sunday's loss, Maddon likes what he sees from Cubs

Boston's Marco Hernandez scores on a wild pitch by the Cubs' Pedro Strop in the eighth inning of Sunday night's game at Fenway Park. The Red Sox won 6-2. Associated Press

The Red Sox broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning with 4 runs to claim a 6-2 victory Sunday night. But, all in all, manager Joe Maddon says he's happy with the Cubs' performance in April. Read beat writer Bruce Miles' full report here.

I-94 crash victim identified

A 62-year-old Ohio man died in a multivehicle crash Sunday near Libertyville that shut down all eastbound lanes on Interstate 94 for 3.5 hours for cleanup and investigation near Libertyville, Illinois State Police said. Full story.

Apartment fire in Naperville starts in kitchen

An apartment in a Naperville complex on the 1400 block of Fairway Drive was deemed uninhabitable after a Sunday night fire that started while a resident was cooking. Full story.

Batavia resident, teacher hopes to challenge Hultgren

As a high school teacher and a Navy veteran, Batavia resident Victor Swanson says he doesn't feel adequately represented by members of Congress. Hoping to be a voice for the middle class, Swanson said Sunday he is running for the 14th Congressional District seat in 2018, making him the first Democrat to launch a campaign against Republican incumbent Randy Hultgren. Full story

- Christopher Placek | Staff Photographer Signs advertise hiring at the new Shakou restaurant at 70 N. Vail Ave. in downtown Arlington Heights.

Interior renovations continue at a downtown Arlington Heights restaurant space in preparation for the opening of an upscale Asian eatery this spring. Full story

Good cause tops bad weather at Prospect Heights 5K

Under cold and rainy conditions Sunday morning, walkers, runners, and people in wheelchairs took to the streets of Prospect Heights for the ninth annual Backbones 5K Run, Walk 'n Roll. Full story

- Marie Wilson | Staff Photographer A plaza south of the DuPage River near Paddleboat Quarry and the Naperville municipal center is getting fresh flowers and plants as landscapers work to turn it into the Cliff Preston Memorial. Preston, who died in June 2016 at age 90, was a carpenter and business owner who helped design, build and maintain the Riverwalk since its creation in 1981.

A spot along the Naperville Riverwalk where a garden was blocking a scenic view instead of adding to it is being reborn this spring in honor of a longtime Riverwalk advocate. Cliff Preston, who died last June at age 90, will be honored with a fresh garden along the popular path on the west side of Eagle Street near the Paddleboat Quarry. Full story

Polish eatery opens in Elk Grove Village

Polish food served up at picnics, festivals and markets over the past year has found a permanent home in Elk Grove Village. Tata's Pierogi Co., owned by Leszek Jakubowski and Aneta Olesiak, opened its doors at 554 E. Devon Ave. for a ribbon-cutting celebration Thursday night. Full story

Elk Grove business finds its sweet spot

Elk Grove Village-based Savage Bros. Co. has manufactured and distributed candy-making equipment worldwide for 162 years. Owner and President Bob Parmley has found a sort of sweetness by making heavy copper kettles with related cooking and assembly equipment for candy makers, from the Wisconsin Dells to Africa. Full story.