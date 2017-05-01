Celebrate one year of Go Gurnee

The Go Gurnee health initiative will celebrate its one-year anniversary Sunday, May 7. The Gurnee Park District launched the effort to get the community walking at least 30 minutes per day. Set for 4 p.m. at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave., the free event will feature a raffle and a 30-minute walk.
