I-94 crash closes 3 lanes in Libertyville

A multivehicle crash Sunday shut down three traffic lanes on eastbound Interstate 94 in Libertyville, officials said.

Illinois State Police said travelers can expect delays near milepost 14.25 at Buckley Road, where the crash occurred about 11:49 a.m. The two left lanes and the fourth lane are closed starting at milepost 13.5 while emergency personnel are on the scene.

Information was not immediately available regarding the vehicles and drivers involved. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.