Zion man arrested on vehicle charge after warrant issued

A reputed street gang member from Zion was apprehended on a warrant Friday by authorities and jailed.

Members of the Lake County Sheriff's Office Warrants Team and U.S. Marshals Service -- Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Michael L. Lee, 31, of the 2700 block of Galilee Avenue, Zion.

According to police, Lee is a documented street gang member who had an active failure to appear arrest warrant for attempt possession of a stolen vehicle.

The warrant was issued on March 14 due to a violation of Lee's probation, police said. Lee was arrested by sheriff's deputies in May 2015 for fleeing a traffic stop in Beach Park in a stolen vehicle, according to sheriff's police. Authorities said they developed information confirming Lee was at his residence, where he was found hiding in a closet.

Lee is being held in the Lake County jail on $500,000 bail with a May 1 court date.