News
updated: 4/29/2017 6:48 PM

Volunteers pitch in to celebrate Arbor Day in Lake Zurich

  • Lake Zurich Mayor Thomas Poynton, left, and Rep. Peter Roskam of Wheaton watch as Village Arborist Shawn Walkington, along with Tree Commissioners Kevin Scheiwiller and Kurt Hansen roll an oak tree into its hole during Arbor Day tree planting at Paulus Park on Saturday.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Lake Zurich Mayor Thomas Poynton, left, and 6th District Rep. Peter Roskam watch as Village Arborist Shawn Walkington along with Tree Commissioners Kevin Scheiwiller and Kurt Hansen roll an oak tree into its hole during Arbor Day tree planting at Paulus Park on Saturday.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Matthijs and Marek Enters give a thumbs-up as the Lake Zurich High School football team helps plant an oak tree during Arbor Day tree planting at Paulus Park on Saturday.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Volunteers help in the Paulus Park cleanup after the Arbor Day tree planting Saturday.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Paul and son Dean School of Lake Zurich, volunteer in the Paulus Park cleanup after the Arbor Day tree planting Saturday.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Planting trees and cleaning up parks were on the agenda for more than 130 volunteers who participated in Saturday's Arbor Day 2017 event in Lake Zurich. Village staff members and Mayor Tom Poynton also participated, as did U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam of Wheaton.

The morning started with a volunteer breakfast held for individuals, families, community groups and Scouting groups at Paulus Park. The village's arborist and the Lake Zurich Tree Commission held a Burr Oak tree planting ceremony in the park after the breakfast.

Then it was time for volunteers to fan out to the village's parks to clean up trash. The sites included Paulus Park, Breezewald Park, Bristol Trails Park, Chestnut Corners/Hunters Creek, Oak Ridge Marsh, Staples Park, Oak Ridge Marsh and Old Mill Grove Park.

Lake Zurich has become one of 3,400 Tree City USA communities by maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry and celebrating Arbor Day.

