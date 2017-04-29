Volunteers pitch in to celebrate Arbor Day in Lake Zurich

Planting trees and cleaning up parks were on the agenda for more than 130 volunteers who participated in Saturday's Arbor Day 2017 event in Lake Zurich. Village staff members and Mayor Tom Poynton also participated, as did U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam of Wheaton.

The morning started with a volunteer breakfast held for individuals, families, community groups and Scouting groups at Paulus Park. The village's arborist and the Lake Zurich Tree Commission held a Burr Oak tree planting ceremony in the park after the breakfast.

Then it was time for volunteers to fan out to the village's parks to clean up trash. The sites included Paulus Park, Breezewald Park, Bristol Trails Park, Chestnut Corners/Hunters Creek, Oak Ridge Marsh, Staples Park, Oak Ridge Marsh and Old Mill Grove Park.

Lake Zurich has become one of 3,400 Tree City USA communities by maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry and celebrating Arbor Day.