updated: 4/29/2017 11:05 AM

Six seriously injured in head-on Beach Park crash late Friday

Daily Herald report

Six people were seriously injured late Friday in a head-on crash in Beach Park.

Lake County Sheriff's Deputies dispatched about 11:50 p.m. to Green Bay Road and 33rd Street, Beach Park, for a traffic crash with injuries arrived to find three vehicles with significant damage.

Preliminary information showed a 2010 Kia Forte, driven by a 23 year-old Winthrop Harbor man was traveling north on Green Bay Road and moved to the southbound lanes to pass a Kia Sorento, driven by a 36 year-old Zion man, according to sheriff's police.

The Kia Forte collided with the Kia Sorento and then struck a southbound Audi A4 head on. The Audi was driven by a by a 26-year-old Beach Park man, police said.

The Kia Forte driver was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries and the driver and four passengers in the Audi were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to sheriff's police. The driver of the Kia Sorento was uninjured.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit is investigating.

