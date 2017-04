Northwest Celtic Fest at Sears Centre draws kids and adults

The Northwest Celtic Fest Saturday afternoon at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates featured plenty of kids activities, including mini golf, and rare photo opportunities with an iron throne, fire-breathing dragon and baby unicorn.

A children's museum to honor Celtic traditions, a kilt contest and two stages of live entertainment added to the fun.

In addition, Celtic shops offered specialty foods and unique gifts. And there were tickets for beer and Scotch whiskey sampling events.