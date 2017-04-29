None hurt, woman arrested after train hits car in Glen Ellyn

Glen Ellyn police responded to a car on the railroad tracks about 7:50 p.m. Saturday but were unable to move the vehicle before it was struck by a freight train. Police arrested the driver, who was not in the car when it was struck, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol. Courtesy of the Glen Ellyn Police Department

A Joliet woman is facing drunken driving charges after a freight train struck her unoccupied car on the tracks in Glen Ellyn on Saturday, officials say.

Police responded about 7:50 p.m. Saturday to railroad tracks near Prospect Avenue, where a vehicle was reportedly stopped on the tracks, according to a news release from Glen Ellyn police.

Officers ordered Union Pacific to stop all train traffic in the area. Officials couldn't move the vehicle in time to avoid an approaching eastbound freight train, however, and the car and a piece of crossing warning equipment were extensively damaged. It was not immediately clear if there was damage to the train.

The driver, 41-year-old Michelle Regan of Joliet, was not in the car at the time, police said. Regan was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the news release.

Train traffic in the area was stopped until an official inspection was complete.

