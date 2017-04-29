Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 4/29/2017 8:26 AM

Naperville police recover handgun, arrest two after parking lot dispute

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

Naperville police said two men are in custody after an argument that took place Friday in a parking lot and involved a handgun that was later recovered by police.

Charged with battery and disorderly conduct, both Class A misdemeanors, are Demetrius H. Hendricks, 24, Chicago, and Xavier M. Boateng, 23, of Bolingbrook.

Around 4:15 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Raymond Drive for a dispute between several parties in a parking lot.

Witnesses said that one person was armed with a handgun, police said.

When officers arrived, two subjects fled the area on foot. Efforts to track them led police to enlist the assistance from the Aurora Police K9 unit.

Both subjects were apprehended and placed in custody, and a handgun was recovered, police said.

Police said all parties involved in the incident are accounted for, and the investigation is ongoing.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account