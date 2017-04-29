Naperville police recover handgun, arrest two after parking lot dispute

Naperville police said two men are in custody after an argument that took place Friday in a parking lot and involved a handgun that was later recovered by police.

Charged with battery and disorderly conduct, both Class A misdemeanors, are Demetrius H. Hendricks, 24, Chicago, and Xavier M. Boateng, 23, of Bolingbrook.

Around 4:15 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Raymond Drive for a dispute between several parties in a parking lot.

Witnesses said that one person was armed with a handgun, police said.

When officers arrived, two subjects fled the area on foot. Efforts to track them led police to enlist the assistance from the Aurora Police K9 unit.

Both subjects were apprehended and placed in custody, and a handgun was recovered, police said.

Police said all parties involved in the incident are accounted for, and the investigation is ongoing.