Suburban police choose distracted driving flyers over tickets

hello

Police across the state have been stepping up enforcement this week, targeting drivers who are texting or talking on their phones while behind the wheel.

But one suburban department is taking a different approach -- handing out flyers instead of tickets.

West Dundee officers are at busy intersections during peak travel times this week to teach drivers stopped at red lights about the dangers of distracted driving. They are handing out flyers featuring tips for managing distractions, like turning off your phone while driving, getting your grooming routine out of the way at home and preprogramming your GPS with directions.

Sgt. Jim Breon, who came up with the idea, notes there will be plenty of chances in the future to issue tickets, but he wanted to make this week about education.

"The best way to do that is to be out there and meet with people face to face," he said.

- Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer West Dundee police officers handed out flyers this week warning about the dangers about distracted driving.

Most drivers welcome the information, Breon said. One was so appreciative that he came back later and delivered a case of bottled water to officers.

The campaign is personal for Breon, a member of the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team who sees the devastating effects of distracted driving all too often.

"I get out to a lot of serious crashes, and more and more often we're seeing that they involve distracted drivers," he said. "So this hits home for me."

Tracy Czaczkowski

Monday marks the anniversary of the killing of a Buffalo Grove mother shot to death while driving home from a trip to the Wisconsin Dells with her husband and kids.

In those 12 months, not much has happened to the man charged in the May 1, 2016, murder of Tracy Czaczkowski, but that could change soon.

Zachary T. Hays, 21, of suburban Milwaukee is scheduled to appear in a Sauk County, Wisconsin, courtroom this afternoon on a pretrial status hearing.

Next month, Hays' case shifts east to Milwaukee County. He's scheduled to go on trial May 15 on charges he killed his neighbor, Gabriel Sanchez, in West Allis hours before Czaczkowski's shooting.

Zachary Hays

Wisconsin authorities believe Hays shot Sanchez, then hit the road with his two brothers. While driving along Interstate 90/94 near the Dells, court documents say, Hays began acting paranoid about vehicles with tinted windows. Authorities say that as the Czaczkowski family sedan with tinted windows passed a Chevrolet Blazer driven by Hays, he rolled down his window and shot three times at the family, fatally wounding Tracy Czaczkowski.

Hays has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in both cases.

Off to Washington

Thumbs-up to Antioch Police Explorer Devan Arbay, who'll take part in the National Law Enforcement Leadership Academy this July in Washington. The weeklong academy, which happens only once every two years, focuses on the dynamics of leadership, training and law enforcement practices. Devan, also a part-time Antioch police community service officer, has been in the Explorer program for five years. He was selected from nearly 40,000 applicants and calls it "the pinnacle of his Exploring experience."

A warning for parents

There's another stark reminder this week of why it's crucial for parents to keep tabs on teens' online activities.

The FBI on April 20 arrested Ronald Gobenciong, 44, of Bolingbrook on allegations he used the texting app Kik and the social-connection app Grindr to trick a 17-year-old boy into a sexual encounter at a West suburban hotel.

Authorities say Gobenciong pretended to be three different people in text conversations with the teen to befriend him and set up their meeting. Gobenciong also requested and received pornographic photos and at least one video of the boy, federal authorities say, and later threatened to distribute them if the teen didn't continue meeting with him.

Gobenciong is charged with one count of producing child pornography, which could land him 15 to 30 years in prison if he's convicted. He's being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago and is scheduled to appear in court today.

Knock knock

What's worse than an IRS investigator knocking on your door? Maybe a phony IRS investigator.

Now the tax agency is helping people spot the difference. There's a new page on the IRS website called "How to know it's really the IRS calling or knocking on your door" that will help people tell if the person outside their door is legit.

Agents and collections officers do sometimes make unannounced visits while conducting investigations. Criminal investigators carry law-enforcement credentials, including badges. And they don't demand payment.

The collections folks have to produce two kinds of identification, including an HSPD-12 card. And if they ask you to make a payment to anything but the U.S. Treasury, that's a huge sign they are scam artists.

Mark your calendar

The Kane County Chiefs of Police Association has its annual memorial service, marking National Police Week, at 6 p.m. May 10. It is at the House of God on the Mooseheart campus between Batavia and North Aurora.

• Got a tip? Email copsandcrime@dailyherald.com, or call (847) 427-4483.