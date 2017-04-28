Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/28/2017 8:45 PM

Man found dead in Round Lake Beach parking lot identified

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

Police have identified an Ingleside man found dead under a pickup truck Thursday afternoon in Round Lake Beach.

Justin Cairns, 38, died from traumatic asphyxiation after becoming pinned under the truck in the parking lot of Meijer, 750 E. Rollins Road, said Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper.

The truck was not jacked up, Cooper said, and Cairns had been underneath the truck with a tool when it started rolling backward for an unknown reason.

Cooper said his office is awaiting the final autopsy report.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account