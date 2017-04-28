Man found dead in Round Lake Beach parking lot identified

Police have identified an Ingleside man found dead under a pickup truck Thursday afternoon in Round Lake Beach.

Justin Cairns, 38, died from traumatic asphyxiation after becoming pinned under the truck in the parking lot of Meijer, 750 E. Rollins Road, said Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper.

The truck was not jacked up, Cooper said, and Cairns had been underneath the truck with a tool when it started rolling backward for an unknown reason.

Cooper said his office is awaiting the final autopsy report.