Former Central DuPage nurse accused of sending explicit pictures

A former nurse at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield is behind bars, charged with nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images and computer tampering,

Mark Luis, 33, of the 700 block of Waterside Drive in South Elgin, is being held on $150,000 bail following a Friday afternoon hearing.

Prosecutors say the victim was at Central DuPage Hospital on Nov. 12 when she entered her password and used her cellphone in front of Luis.

While at the hospital, the victim was not allowed to have her phone with her for a brief time and left it at a nurses' station.

Prosecutors said Luis removed the phone from the station, entered the victim's password and sent more than 60 images and six videos of the victim to his personal phone.

When the victim returned home, she discovered the photos and videos were sent from her phone to a number she did not know.

A $200,000 arrest warrant was issued for Luis on April 19. He turned himself in to DuPage County sheriff's officials Friday morning.

Luis is next do in court May 8.