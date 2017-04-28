Elgin man gets 7 years for beating girlfriend

An Elgin man was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison for severely beating his girlfriend.

Lamount Patrice Embry, 41, of the 1200 block of Robinwood Drive, agreed to the sentence in exchange for a guilty plea to aggravated domestic battery causing great bodily harm, a Class 2 felony.

Kane County Circuit Judge Donald M. Tegeler Jr. accepted the plea.

According to prosecutors, at about 6 p.m. June 13, Embry and the victim were outside in the 1200 block of Century Oaks Drive in Elgin when Embry dragged the victim across the street, punched her in the face, broke a bottle over her head causing and kicked her in the ribs.

Emergency room personnel stapled shut the head laceration the victim received from the bottle.

Prosecutors said Embry's criminal history made him subject to enhanced sentencing. He was convicted in 1997 of aggravated criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony, and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

He was convicted in 2011 of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony, and was sentenced to six years.

According to Illinois law, Embry must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence. He receives credit for 320 days served in the Kane County jail, where he had been held since his arrest.

The case was prosecuted by Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Dawn Troost.