updated: 4/28/2017 4:56 PM

District 214 board picks Todd Younger as new president

  • Todd Younger

Daily Herald report

Todd Younger has been selected by his colleagues as the new school board president in Northwest Suburban High School District 214.

Also at the board's reorganization meeting this week, Dan Petro was chosen as vice president. Both will serve in those positions for one year.

Younger, a commercial banker from Arlington Heights and a six-year incumbent, won election in April with fellow incumbent Mark Hineman, and newcomers Millie Palmer and Lenny Walker -- all of whom ran on the Supporters of District 214 slate. Each was elected to a 4-year term.

Mimi Cooper, a 28-year incumbent, and James Perkins, a 10-year incumbent, decided not to seek re-election. The district announced that a scholarship will be named for Cooper for graduating female students who are pursuing a career in the legal pathway.

