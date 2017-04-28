Dawn Patrol: Bears GM Pace sticks neck out with Trubisky draft pick

hello

North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky, left, poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Chicago Bears during the first round of the 2017 NFL football draft last night in Philadelphia. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Bears trade up, take QB Trubisky with No. 2 pick in draft

Despite the fact that they'll pay quarterback Mike Glennon $16 million this year, the Bears traded up one spot to No. 2 overall last night to take North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. The Bears paid a huge amount in draft picks to move up one spot. Full story.

Rozner: Bears' Pace puts job on line for Trubisky

No longer is today all about John Paxson and Gar Forman. Nope, the GM taking the most heat for the next few months will be the Ryan Pace, the Bears' boss who officially put his job on the line last night. Barry's take.

Man dies after being pinned under truck in Round Lake Beach

A man in his mid-30s died yesterday afternoon after being pinned under a pickup truck in a Round Lake Beach parking lot, officials said. Emergency responders were called about 4:20 p.m. to 750 E. Rollins Road for a report of a person trapped, police and fire officials said. Full story.

No bail for suspect accused of strangling Schaumburg woman

A judge yesterday ordered Bulmaro Mejia-Maya held without bail after prosecutors described an ordeal they say began when Mejia-Maya got drunk and saw the Schaumburg women he's accused of killing arrive at her home. Prosecutors say the 33-year-old was sexually assaulted and strangled by Mejia-Maya, a construction worker who lived with five other men in an apartment about 50 feet away from her own. Full story.

On Superhero Day at Winfield hospital, sick kids are the 'true heroes'

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield celebrated National Superhero Day yesterday with its youngest patients. The hospital's version of Superhero Day recognizes the "superpowers" of sick kids and the doctors and nurses who care for them. It's also an occasion to step out of the hospital gowns and scrubs and into capes and masks. Full story.

ECC officers accuse now-departed police chief of discrimination

Two Elgin Community College police officers are accusing the college's police chief, now departed, of engaging in sexually explicit gender- and race-based discrimination, and racially charged language and behavior for the past three years, and they say the college president failed to do anything about it. Full story.

Elgin's summer concerts announced by casino

A country music lineup, including Grammy-winning artist Gretchen Wilson, kicks off this summer's varied concert series sponsored by Grand Victoria Casino at Festival Park in Elgin. Additional performers include Charlie Daniels Band, 3 Doors Down, Filter, Yes, and Belinda Carlisle. Full story.

Fire damages uninhabited West Chicago house

A fire damaged a kitchen of an uninhabited house in West Chicago last night, fire officials said. A neighbor called firefighters to the two-story, single-family home on the 900 block of Gates Street at 5:30 p.m., West Chicago Lt. Jason Day said. Full story.