Carpentersville man gets 8 years for strangling girlfriend

A Carpentersville man was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison for beating up and strangling his girlfriend.

A jury had found 24-year-old Luis F. Bustos guilty of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, on March 7, and he was sentenced by Kane County Circuit Judge James C. Hallock.

Prosecutors said that on the evening of May 27, Bustos, of the 700 block of Alma Court, and the victim began to argue in the residence they shared.

Bustos punched the victim in the head, knocking her down, and then grabbed her around the throat and punched her in the abdomen, prosecutors said.

Bustos was on parole for a conviction for attempted home invasion at the time of the assault.

According to Illinois law, Bustos must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence. He receives credit for 333 days served in the Kane County jail, where he had been held since his arrest.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State's Attorneys Sarah Seberger and Bianca Camargo.