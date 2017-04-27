Therapy Players to perform in Libertyville

The Therapy Players, a comedy troupe composed of professional therapists, will have their Libertyville debut at 7:30 and 9 p.m. April 29 at the Improv Playhouse Theater. Courtesy of Improv Playhouse

How many psychotherapists does it take to make a crowd laugh? Find out when The Therapy Players take the stage at 7:30 and 9 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Improv Playhouse Theater, 735 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville.

Professional therapists by day, they've been performing together as a comedy improv troupe since 2013. Their revue "Phobia Shmobia" received a standing ovation at the Anxiety Disorders Association, they won first place in the 2015 Chicago Collider Improv Competition and they recently branched out into sketch comedy with a performance at the 2017 Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival. The troupe has also played to sold-out crowds at theaters and clubs in Chicago, Evanston, and Oak Park.

The 7:30 p.m. show is family-friendly; the 9 p.m. show is for mature audiences.

Admission is $15. Tickets are available at the door, or visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2875793.

For information, call (847) 968-4529 or visit www.improvplayhouse.com.

