Passenger dragged off United Airlines flight settles with carrier

David Dao has settled with United Airlines after he was dragged off a flight to Louisville April 9. Audra D. Bridges via Associated Press

Just weeks after he was carted off an overbooked United Airlines flight, physician David Dao on Thursday settled with the carrier, which is also instituting major changes in how it treats customers.

Attorneys for Dao would not disclose the settlement amount. The 69-year-old Kentuckian refused to give up his seat on a United jet at O'Hare International Airport to accommodate a flight crew.

"Dr. Dao has become the unintended champion for the adoption of changes which will certainly help improve the lives of literally millions of travelers," lawyer Thomas Demetrio said.

Dao's nose and teeth were broken when Chicago Department of Aviation security officers yanked him from the flight to Louisville April 9. Three officers and a sergeant have been suspended as a result.

"What happened to him should never happen to any human being," Dao's daughter, Crystal Dao Pepper of Barrington, said at a news conference days after the event.

Demetrio called the officers "storm troopers" and castigated United at a news event April 13 but on Thursday praised CEO Oscar Munoz for instituting new rules.

"Mr. Munoz said he was going to do the right thing and he has," Demetrio said.

Munoz announced United won't call in police in the future unless it is an issue of safety and won't ask people already on the plane to relinquish their seats unless there is a security concern.

The airline also agreed to up the compensation it offers to encourage volunteers to give up their seats to $10,000.

Fallout will continue from the debacle in that the city of Chicago is still reviewing it and passenger-rights legislation is pending in Congress.

Lawyers were conducting discovery in the case but had not filed a lawsuit.