Northwest suburbs celebrating Arbor Day on Friday

Among Northwest suburbs celebrating Arbor Day on Friday with a tree planting ceremony are Arlington Heights, Hoffman Estates, Mount Prospect and Prospect Heights.

The Arlington Heights program begins at 9:30 a.m. at Olive-Mary Stitt Elementary School and Green Park, Olive Street and Douglas Avenue. The Ecology Club will perform a skit and sing a song, and the Arlington Arbor Day Artists and winner of the Tree Drawing Contest will be announced.

The Hoffman Estates ceremony will be at 10 a.m. at Arbor Day Park, Downing Drive and Sumac Trail, with about 100 students from Frank C. Whiteley Elementary School assisting with the planting of trees.

The Prospect Heights Garden Club will be planting a ginkgo tree at 10 a.m. at the Prospect Heights Police Department, 14 E. Camp McDonald Road. The Eisenhower School elementary kindergarten classes will provide musical entertainment.

Mount Prospect's ceremony will be at 1:30 p.m. at the Mount Prospect Historical Society, 101 S. Maple St. Students and staff from Saint Paul Lutheran School and Saint Raymond School will plant a Triumph Elm.