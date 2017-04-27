No bond for suspect accused of strangling Schaumburg woman

Bob Chwedyk/bchwedyk@dailyherald.comAssistant State's Attorney Maria McCarthy comments at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse after hearing where Tiffany Thrasher murder suspect Bulmaro Mejia-Maya was held on no bail Thursday afternoon.

Courtesy of Heath KingTiffany Thrasher, 33, was found strangled in her Schaumburg apartment on Easter Sunday, April 16, 2017.

Bulmaro Mejia-Maya, 29, is charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and aggravated criminal sexual assault in the Easter weekend slaying of Tiffany Thrasher of Schaumburg.

Bob Chwedyk/bchwedyk@dailyherald.comFamily member of Tiffany Thrasher, right, leaves Rolling Meadows Courthouse after hearing where murder suspect Bulmaro Mejia-Maya was held on no bail Thursday afternoon.

The construction worker who police say sexually assaulted and strangled Tiffany Thrasher in her Schaumburg apartment Easter weekend was ordered held without bond in a hearing today in Rolling Meadows.

Bulmaro Mejia-Maya, 29, is charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and aggravated criminal sexual assault. If convicted of the most serious charge, he faces up to 60 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Mejia-Maya attacked the 33-year-old woman hours before she was to sing at an Easter Sunday service at the Living Hope Church in Elk Grove Village.

Concerned parishioners called police after Thrasher missed the service, police said.

Police do not know if Mejia-Maya knew or ever approached Thrasher, who lived in an apartment about 50 feet from Mejia-Maya's unit. They believe he entered her first floor residence through an unlocked window, but are unsure whether he surprised her or waited for her in the apartment.

Police arrested Mejia-Maya in Jacksonville, Florida, April 19, days after authorities discovered Thrasher's body.

His criminal background includes a 2013 conviction for misdemeanor battery in Florida. At the time of his arrest, he had an active warrant out of Utah for his 2016 arrest on misdemeanor drug charges, according to authorities.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have placed a detainer on Mejia-Maya, a native of Mexico, who was designated as a "resident" in Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrest reports, which indicates he is in the country legally.