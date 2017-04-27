Missed a toll? Tollway toughening policy on violations

hello

Better pay those tolls. The Illinois is reducing the times you can get away with a missed toll before penalties are imposed. Daily Herald File Photo

The Illinois tollway is cracking down on drivers who miss tolls by reducing the number of infractions it takes to trigger penalties.

Board directors approved changes Thursday that mean two missed tolls in a one-year period will result in a violation notice with $20 fines.

The current threshold is three missed tolls in year.

And until recently, the tollway's policy allowed for three missed tolls in two years before a violation notice went out.

"We are a completely user-fee driven system, and part of the understanding is that if you drive on the tollway you're going to have to pay your tolls," Chairman Robert Schillerstrom said.

"We have a duty to the people who do pay their tolls to collect from everyone. We think it's just fair to do it that way."

The move should generate about $7 million. Planners said the agency loses millions every year in missed tolls. Other ways to capture lost revenue include replacing older cameras at plazas and improving methods to collect from truckers.

Officials did not say when the changes go into effect.

People who miss a toll have a seven-day grace period to pay tolls online.

Once a notice is received, drivers have 30 days to pay the fines or contest the violations. Penalties include paying back missed tolls plus a $20 per violation fee.