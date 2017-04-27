Geneva woman guilty but mentally ill in husband's poisoning, gets 22 years prison

Julia L. Gutierrez pleaded guilty but mentally ill Thursday in the fatal poisoning of her husband, Eduardo. COURTESY OF KEVIN FITZPATRICK

Julia L. Gutierrez, shown here in a February 2016 court appearance before Kane County Judge D.J. Tegeler, pleaded guilty but mentally ill Thursday to charges she fatally poisoned her husband Eduardo Gutierrez. Daily Herald File PHOTO/Sandy Bressner/Kane County Chronicle

A Geneva woman pleaded guilty but mentally ill Thursday to charges she fatally poisoned her husband in 2016 and was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Julia L. Gutierrez, 54, of the 0-99 block of Crissey Avenue, had been held without bond since her arrest and tried to take her own life at least once in Kane County jail, her attorney had said.

Kane County Judge D.J. Tegeler accepted the plea, which allows Gutierrez to have access to mental health services while in prison.

According to prosecutors, Gutierrez in late January 2016 spiked the protein shake of her husband, Eduardo, 53, with an overdose of sedatives that had been prescribed to her; she also tried to kill herself.

Gutierrez tried a murder-suicide of her husband the same way in 2002, but no charges were brought because she complied with psychiatric treatment.

Prosecutors said in court papers they recovered a handwritten note admitting to the 2016 poisoning and of her attempt to kill herself.

Authorities also recovered a package Gutierrez sent to a friend with a large amount of cash, a handwritten check and a note instructing the friend what to do with the money and check.

Gutierrez faced a prison term ranging from 20 to 60 years on the first-degree murder charges. She must serve the entire sentence and gets credit for the nearly 15 months she's been held since her arrest.

Gutierrez has been sued for wrongful death and negligence by Eduardo's estate. The lawsuit is next due to be heard May 25.