Fox Valley police reports

hello

Carpentersville

• Martha Y. Rod, 59, of East Dundee, was charged Tuesday with retail theft, Carpentersville police said. She is accused of stealing Whitman's turtle candies from Woodman's on Randall Road.

• Marco A. Reteguin, 32, of Carpentersville, was charged Monday with possession of a controlled substance, police said. He is accused of having a substance containing cocaine, which he said he got from a friend at a family party.

• The window of a Saturn Vue was shattered Sunday while it was parked outside a residence in the 0-100 block of Helm Road, police said. A resident of the home said he heard a scream and the sound of glass breaking about 11:55 p.m.

• Mario Monrroy, 23, of Carpentersville, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence of alcohol, police said. Officers responded to a crash in which a vehicle, driven by Monrroy, was sideways in a ditch along Lake Marian Road. He was taken into custody about 2:20 a.m. and later released on his own recognizance.

• Money was stolen from a vehicle parked in a garage in the 1100 block of Denver Drive, a Carpentersville resident reported April 20. More money and a Sony CD player were taken out of two other vehicles parked in the driveway.

Kane County

• Two separate, unlocked vehicles on the 700 block of Gerten Avenue near Aurora were rummaged through and $20 stolen from each between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to a sheriff's report.

• Joshaun R. Barreto, 22, of the 1700 block of Mark Avenue, Elgin, was arrested at 3:36 p.m. Tuesday after a traffic stop on the 0-99 block of Riverside Drive near Elgin on a warrant for theft, according to a sheriff's report. Authorities also found a hypodermic needle and dirty spoon in the car, which were later destroyed.