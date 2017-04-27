Firefighter, ice rink manager credited with saving man's life

Rolling Meadows Police Officer Geunyoung Pak received a Life Safety Award this week for saving the life of a woman by administering the heroin antidote drug Narcan. Courtesy of Rolling Meadows Police Department

Dan Isola, center, reunited at this week's Rolling Meadows City Council meeting with the two people responsible for saving his life. From left, Stephan Polus, rink manager of the Nelson Sports Complex Ice Arena, and Wayne Smith, an off-duty Elgin fire lieutenant, were recognized with Citizen's Awards. Courtesy of Ann Isola

An off-duty Elgin fire lieutenant and Rolling Meadows ice rink manager are being credited with helping save the life of a man who had gone into cardiac arrest.

Dan Isola, 55, of Palatine, was playing hockey March 14 at the Nelson Sports Complex Ice Arena when he skated over to the bench, stopped breathing, and collapsed.

Wayne Smith, a Rolling Meadows resident and lieutenant for the Elgin Fire Department, was also at the rink that night to play the next game. Dressed in his hockey gear, Smith rushed over from the locker room, leaned over the boards and performed CPR on Isola.

"We've been told by numerous doctors and nurses that that's what saved Dan's life," said Ann Isola, his wife.

Stephan Polus, the rink's on-duty manager, located an AED, applied its pads and delivered three shocks. Paramedics arrived shortly thereafter.

Fire Chief Scott Franzgrote this week presented both men with the department's Citizen's Award, and also recognized the paramedics who responded.

Also honored at this week's city council meeting was Officer Geunyoung Pak. Police Chief John Nowacki presented him with a Life Safety Award for administering Narcan, a drug that reverses the effects of a heroin overdose, to a 39-year-old woman who collapsed March 13 at the Meijer store. Rolling Meadows police officers began carrying the antidote in January.