Dawn Patrol: Child molester sentenced to 120 years

Jose Reyes, 32, of Chicago speaks with defense attorney Katharine Hatch during his trial in Lake County court in October. Reyes was sentenced to 120 years in prison Wednesday for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Mundelein toddler. Pool photo by Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune

120 years in prison for abduction, rape of 3-year-old Mundelein girl

A Lake County judge on Wednesday sentenced a Chicago man to 120 years in prison for kidnapping and recording himself sexually assaulting a 3-year-old Mundelein girl in 2013. Full story

- Mark Black | Staff Photographer Christie Haack of Roselle photographs two "Safe Haven Babies" -- Zoe Wituk, 2 of St. Charles and her own daughter Trinity, 2 -- in front of a plaque and tree in memory of Baby Hope, who was found dead last August in a backpack near Wheaton.

A baby, named Hope by DuPage County sheriff's deputies, was found dead last August in a backpack on a wooded, remote road near Wheaton. A group gathered Wednesday morning at Seven Gables Park to dedicate a tree and plaque in honor of the girl's memory as police continue the search for Baby Hope's parents. Full story

Naperville woman gets jail time for aggravated assault

A 31-year-old Naperville woman convicted of threatening two men with a gun when they tried to repossess her car was sentenced Wednesday to 40 days in jail and one year of conditional discharge. Full story

Baby Dominique gets reacquainted with her mom, left, and sister in Ivory Coast. - courtesy of Advocate Children's Hospital

Dominique, the baby born with four legs and two spines who underwent complex surgery at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge in March, is back home with her family in Africa. Full story

Suburban chiropractor, relatives imprisoned for $10.8 million fraud

A suburban chiropractor and his brother and father were sentenced to prison Monday for their roles in a phony billing scheme that bilked insurance carriers out of more than $10.8 million, the U.S. attorney's office announced Wednesday. Full story

Weather

Rain throughout the day with temperatures dropping from 59 degrees this morning, to 52 this afternoon, to 46 this evening. Full story.

Traffic

Algonquin Road is closed in Des Plaines between Mt. Prospect Road and Wolf Road until Saturday for repairs to the Union Pacific railroad tracks. Full traffic.

Bulls guard Isaiah Canaan taunts Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas during Wednesday night's game in Boston. - Associated Press

Undefeated in Boston during this playoff series, the Bulls tried to repeat their winning formula in a pivotal Game 5 on Wednesday. Read Mike McGraw's take here.

Todd Frazier hits an RBI double for the Sox during the first inning of Wednesday's win over Kansas City in Chicago. - Associated Press

The White Sox beat the Royals 5-2 at Guaranteed Rate Field to complete a three-game sweep while extending their overall winning streak to four games. Read beat writer Scot Gregor's take here.

Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester delivers in the first inning of Wednesday's road loss to Pittsburgh. - Associated Press

Sooner or later, Jon Lester will get a decision to go his way in 2017. It wasn't to be Wednesday night in Pittsburgh for the Cubs ace left-hander. For the second straight start, Lester allowed 5 earned runs, this time in a 6-5 loss to the Pirates. Read beat writer Bruce Miles' take here.